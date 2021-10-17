UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Prices Increased As Per Int'l Prices: Bappi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

Petroleum prices increased as per int'l prices: Bappi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aun Abbas Bappi Sunday said the government has increased the prices of petroleum product due to the increase in international market.

Talking to ptv news, he said Bappi said the government would complete its constitutional while all the plans of opposition would be failed against it.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to create gap between national institutions, adding, it would remain an unattained desire of the opposition. Sharif family had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sunday Market Family All Government PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and A ..

Dubai Sports Council, DTCM sign MoU with KHL and Avangard Omsk for three-day ‘ ..

16 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

ADNOC Distribution opens two stations in Sharjah

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certifi ..

Ministry of Health showcases issuing birth certificates through WhatsApp

47 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

2 hours ago
 SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.