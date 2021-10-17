(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aun Abbas Bappi Sunday said the government has increased the prices of petroleum product due to the increase in international market.

Talking to ptv news, he said Bappi said the government would complete its constitutional while all the plans of opposition would be failed against it.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to create gap between national institutions, adding, it would remain an unattained desire of the opposition. Sharif family had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly.