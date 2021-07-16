Petroleum prices less in Pakistan as compare to neighboring states: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that prices of petroleum products were less in Pakistan as compare to the neighboring states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that prices of petroleum products were less in Pakistan as compare to the neighboring states.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there was no increase in petroleum levies adding that the government did not increase the prices of petroleum products for last several months whereas OGRA recommended increase in the prices.

The minister said that due to the Covid-19, the economy faced many challenges and even developed countries were still facing many hardships but with the blessing of God our economy was going toward stability.

To a question, Farrukh said that due to surge in prices of petroleum products in international market, the government increased the prices in the country.

The minister said that in the past, major political parties of PML-N and PPP used derogatory languages and blame games against each other.

Maryam and Bilawal had never criticized the Modi's anti-Muslim policies in the Kashmir but they were blaming PTI regimes in their election campaigns, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting Kashmir issue at global level and due to this pressure, Modi's regime was reviewing to restore the previous status of Kashmir which was repealed on August 5, 2019.

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not like to hold the meeting with APHC leaders in the past and now his party was blaming others.