Open Menu

Petroleum Prices Reduced By Rs 47.54 Per Litre Since May: NA Told

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Petroleum prices reduced by Rs 47.54 per litre since May: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Minister for Petroleum Division Dr Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that petroleum prices in the country had witnessed Rs 47.54 per litre decrease since May.

Responding to various questions, the minister said, "Pakistan purchases fuel at international market rate, however, we get some discount on its premier."

"Under an agreement, we are purchasing diesel from Kuwait at international rate with discount on premier. Sometime, we get relaxation in payment period of the fuel cost from friendly countries", he added.

The minister said fuel prices were directly linked with the international market, besides dollar-rupee parity.

Since the inception of incumbent government, the Pakistani rupee had stabilized against Dollar, he added.

Musadik said the benefit of reduction in fuel prices at international market were always passed on to the people.

The minister said the government was making efforts to bring retailers and wholesalers under tax net gradually so petroleum levy could be minimized. With increase in tax to GDP ratio, the rate of petroleum levy would decrease, he added.

To a question, he said that as per policy, the stock of petrol-diesel was always maintained in the country to meet 21 days' requirement.

APP/raz-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Dollar Kuwait May Market From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

48 minutes ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

9 hours ago
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

24 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

24 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan