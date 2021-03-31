UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Prices Reduced To Benefit Common Man: Farukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:52 PM

Petroleum prices reduced to benefit common man: Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan reduced the petroleum prices despite the fact that the prices in the world are increasing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan reduced the petroleum prices despite the fact that the prices in the world are increasing.

He said the Prime Minister made a decision to provide maximum relief to the common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was making concrete efforts to reduce inflation and hoarding mafia would not get benefit now.

Prices of edible items would be reduced in days to come due to prudent and effective policies of the present government, he added.

He said the government is making decisions keeping in view people's interest during the current situation of coronavirus in the country.

Farukh Habib said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated as differences among the opposition parties were become on surfaced, adding the opposition was came out on the roads to topple the government but it was badly failed to get desirous results and disputes had been created among them.

He urged that the opposition should have to do positive politics and play their role in the Parliament.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not taking loans from the State Bank of Pakistan and it would bring the matter in the Parliament regarding the State Bank.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had strongly believed in the rule of law and independence of the institutions as it was making efforts to ensure their independence.

To another query, he said the present government did not make any compromise over the Kashmir issue and it would never change its stance about the issue at any cost, adding escalation was not in favour of both the countries including Pakistan and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World State Bank Of Pakistan Parliament Bank Man Independence From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ASP, two DSPs transferred

1 hour ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

1 hour ago

US Reports 12% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

1 hour ago

Russia Considering Sputnik V Supplies at Request o ..

1 hour ago

Over 50% of French Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

1 hour ago

Punjab Health Minister receives donation for 3 hos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.