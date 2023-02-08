Petroleum prices will remain unchanged till Feb 15

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Maliksaid on Wednesday that there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country and also there will be no change in the price till February 15.

Talking to the private news channel, he said that petrol pump owners are deliberately spreading rumors of shortage and strict action is being taken against such dealers and owners.

Replying to a question about the Letter of Credit, he said that LCs are open for petrol, and no closure has been imposed, adding that there is ample stock of petrol and diesel in the country.

Answering the questing about the petroleum price hike, the minister said that he will review the price on February 15 and there will be no change in the price before that.