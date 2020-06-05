UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Products' Hoarders To Be Dealt According To Law: OGRA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:29 PM

Petroleum products' hoarders to be dealt according to law: OGRA

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday expressed firm resolve to take action against all those found involved in creating artificial shortage of petroleum products in the country for their personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday expressed firm resolve to take action against all those found involved in creating artificial shortage of petroleum products in the country for their personal gains.

"Hoarding, price manipulation, rationing will not be tolerated & dealt according to law," authority spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in his tweets.

He said through joint efforts of OGRA and Petroleum Division prevailing oil shortage situation would come to normalcy soon as "sufficient stocks of HSD (High Speed Diesel) & petrol are available in country & more shipments are coming."The spokesman said district management through provincial chief secretaries had been advised to check the availability of adequate stock at retail outlets in their respective regions.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price Stocks All

Recent Stories

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

DC Ziarat inspects constant spray drive against lo ..

1 minute ago

Facilitation Centers to be established at Lahore & ..

1 minute ago

40 more die with coronavirus, 1353 new cases emerg ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.