Petroleum products' hoarders to be dealt according to law: OGRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday expressed firm resolve to take action against all those found involved in creating artificial shortage of petroleum products in the country for their personal gains.

"Hoarding, price manipulation, rationing will not be tolerated & dealt according to law," authority spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in his tweets.

He said through joint efforts of OGRA and Petroleum Division prevailing oil shortage situation would come to normalcy soon as "sufficient stocks of HSD (High Speed Diesel) & petrol are available in country & more shipments are coming."The spokesman said district management through provincial chief secretaries had been advised to check the availability of adequate stock at retail outlets in their respective regions.