UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum SAPM Chairs Meeting On Building 'Strategic Underground Gas Storages'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:32 PM

Petroleum SAPM chairs meeting on building 'Strategic Underground Gas Storages'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Monday chaired a meeting on development of Strategic Underground Gas Storages (SUGS) aimed at meeting the country's growing domestic and commercial needs especially during the winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar Monday chaired a meeting on development of Strategic Underground Gas Storages (SUGS) aimed at meeting the country's growing domestic and commercial needs especially during the winter.

"The construction of SUGS is part of the government's policy to improve energy security and affordability in the country," a Petroleum Division news release said.

The initiative is being supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while a consortium of European oil & gas equipment companies is leading the study, a Petroleum Division news release said.

Explaining the rationale for building the SUGS, the SAPM said that Pakistan had considered building emergency stockpiles of gas "to deal with supply disruption amid country's growing domestic and commercial demand especially in winter." The meeting agreed to expeditiously complete the study report on methodology of underground gas storages till May 2021, so that, availability of funds for facility will be met in due course of time.

"Final report will provide blueprint for facility with respect to size, modulation and security supply of gas." Earlier, in 2019, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Petroleum SAPM Nadeem Babar had discussed the SUGS with ADB, who agreed to undertake a feasibility study for the project and allocated a grant.

Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Ltd., a fully government owned entity, would be the focal agency for the project.

Recently, the ADB has completed its competitive bidding process and appointed the international consultant for preparing a feasibility study. Project infrastructure could be funded through Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

The SUGS facilities are crucial for the country in view of the committed supplies of imported gas under the international gas agreements and fast-growing gas demand in the country to keep pace with the economic progress.

The project would also significantly enhance Pakistan's capability to provide uninterrupted gas supply for sustainable economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Oil Progress May Gas 2019 Asian Development Bank Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cop arrested as police solve blind murder case

41 minutes ago

Sharif family made illegal, undocumented asset by ..

41 minutes ago

Wildfires rip through California wine country, tho ..

41 minutes ago

Prime Minister approved package for Southern, Nort ..

41 minutes ago

PIA receives GHOC certificate

41 minutes ago

WHO Fears Global COVID-19 Death Toll Underestimate ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.