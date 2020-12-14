UrduPoint.com
Petroluem Commission Report To Be Made Public :Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday said Petroluem Commission report would be made public after getting consent of the Federal cabinet.

In a tweet, he said the report of the Commission, constituted by the federal government, has been received and would be presented before the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

He said transparency and accountability is hallmark of the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

