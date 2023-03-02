Pets Gala organized at UVAS

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a pets gala here in City Campus on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a pets gala here in City Campus on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad with Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and UVAS Associate Prof (retired) Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad inaugurated the Pets Gala while faculty members and students were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged students�regarding welfare, protection, conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and also condemn misuse (fights of animals) for the entertainment purposes.

He advised students to prepare themself for the preparation of North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE) to learn about new trends and modern research in veterinary education for the diagnoses of different diseases.

The beautiful birds like pet pigeons, various kinds of colorful parrots and different species of dogs and cats brought in the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela.

A large number of students thronged at the Pets Gala & Panchi Mela.

At the end of the event, shields were distributed among the pet owners.