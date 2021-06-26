UrduPoint.com
Petty Issue Claims Life In Sargodha

Petty issue claims life in sargodha

A youth was shot dead over a minor issue, in the limits of Kotmomin police station on Friday late night

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :-:A youth was shot dead over a minor issue, in the limits of Kotmomin police station on Friday late night.

Police said on Saturday that Tariq Malik (27) had quarrelled with Asif and Sanwal Bashir over a petty issue a few days ago.

In a fit of grudge, Asif along with his accomplices opened fire at Tariq and Babir Shehzad.

Tariq died on the spot while Babir Shehzad sustained bullet injuries.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police were looking into the matter.

