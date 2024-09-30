Petty Issue Claims Life Of Youth In Takhtbhai
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A youth was shot dead in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district after a petty altercation with the accused on Monday.
Police said the deceased named Yahya, a resident of Ganjai, Takhtbhai argued with the accused, identified as Usama, son of Mumtaz over a petty issue.
Following the altercation, Usama shot Yahya dead. The accused managed to flee the scene after committing the murder.
Takhtbhai police on the complaint of the brother of the deceased Abu Huraira, have registered a case under section 302/34 and started investigation to arrest the accused.
