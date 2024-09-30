Open Menu

Petty Issue Claims Life Of Youth In Takhtbhai

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Petty issue claims life of youth in Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A youth was shot dead in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district after a petty altercation with the accused on Monday.

Police said the deceased named Yahya, a resident of Ganjai, Takhtbhai argued with the accused, identified as Usama, son of Mumtaz over a petty issue.

Following the altercation, Usama shot Yahya dead. The accused managed to flee the scene after committing the murder.

Takhtbhai police on the complaint of the brother of the deceased Abu Huraira, have registered a case under section 302/34 and started investigation to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Mardan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

2 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

2 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

3 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

3 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

3 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

3 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

3 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan