PEUGEOT Automotives launches operations in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :European automotive manufacturer, PEUGEOT, here on Saturday officially launched operations in Pakistan for the first time in its distinguished history with its exclusive partner Lucky Motor Corporation.

The partnership commenced with the opening of eight 3S dealerships in six cities, as well as a state-of-the-art facility for the assembly of cars in Pakistan, said release.

Lucky Motor Corporation is a subsidiary of the Yunus Brothers Group, and has a legacy spanning over five decades, thanks to its robust and aggressive approach gaining considerable market share in the Pakistani automotive industry, and setting new benchmarks in terms of product offering and customer service.

With the introduction of PEUGEOT, the company now aims to provide the best mobility solutions the European Brand can offer its customers.

PEUGEOT is an inventive brand that has been a pioneer in the automotive industry for over 211 years guided by its brand values; Allure, Emotion and Excellence, which represent sharp design, intuitive driving pleasure and uncompromising quality. With its entry into Pakistan, these values will be upheld as the brand strives to provide the market with the latest innovations and mobility solutions.

At the launch ceremony, Linda Jackson, CEO of the PEUGEOT Brand, said, " We are delighted with this partnership and what it means for the Pakistani market." Internationalization was a key focus for PEUGEOT, with the B and C segment SUV growth representing a great opportunity for us, she said.

This was also bolstered by the evolution of the legislation of the country towards electrification which is in line with our own strategy.

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of the company for middle East and Africa Region, Stellantis, said, " We are excited to embark on this journey in Pakistan with our new partner, Lucky Motor Corporation.

There was tremendous potential and opportunity for PEUGEOT in Pakistan, and the company was looking forward to serving customers in this exciting market.

Asif Rizvi, Cheif Executive Officer, Lucky Motors Company, said, " Lucky Motors is set to change the automotive landscape of Pakistan by introducing Peugeot, the first locally made European brand in the country. " Pakistan, with its 220 million population, offered a great opportunity for someone to come in and disrupt the automotive market. He showed his confidence that the Stellantis with its 14 brand portfolio would be the one to do so.

Lucky Motors was proud to become the first company in Pakistan to have multi-brand manufacturing and dealers.

He said the e-2008 would be the next model launched, giving customers the freedom to choose between a 100% electric and a thermic version. Together, with support from PEUGEOT, Lucky Motors Corporation would assemble various models locally at state-of-the-art facilities, and was currently exploring opportunities to distribute multiple models by early next year, he said.. APP /ah