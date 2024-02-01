PEW Set Up For Observance Of Election Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 10:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Home and Tribal Affair department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set up a “Provincial Election Workspace” (PEW) in its strategy and Analysis wing to observe the overall situation in the general election 2024.
A notification issued here by the Home department said that representatives of BPS-17 and above of at-least 12 departments would perform duties in the PEW.
These departments included Home and Tribal Affairs, HQ-11 Corps, Peshawar, Police, Rescue-1122, Health, CTD KP, IB, Special Branch, PTA, Information, PMRU and Local government.
The workspace would work round the clock with immediate effect to February 07. Any information related to the elections could be communicated to PEW at phone numbers; 091-9214033, 9223470 and email: [email protected].
