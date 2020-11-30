PFA abolishes training fee for small food businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has abolished training fee for small businesses.

A spokesperson for the Authority said here on Monday that PFA DG Rafaqat Ali Naswana chaired a meeting with training school administration and decided to abolish training fee for small businesses including tandoor, carts, hawkers and vendors.

On the occasion, DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that authority would provide free training to vendors, hawkers and other small businesses, adding that for small businesses, per head training fee was Rs1160.

He said the purpose of abolishing the fee was to help small food businesses to overcome their financial difficulties and to educate about personal hygiene for safe preparation and PFA laws.

He further said the purpose of establishing PFA was to reform and regulate food businesses. Large number of people buy groceries on a daily basis from carts and carts.

He said the PFA would provide full support to small businesses to improve at grass root level, adding that every possible facility would be utilized to deliver health and safe food to public.

He said that strict checking would be practiced according to rules and laws.

"Despite the provision of awareness, strict action would be taken who dealwith substandard and unhygienic food", he added.