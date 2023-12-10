PFA action against milk adulterators

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority on Sunday has taken action against the milk adulterators in Bahawalnagar district.

According to the officials, the operation was conducted in different areas of Chishtian Road, Haroon Road and Manchanabad Road.

During operation, 110,792 liters of milk which was loaded in 92 vehicles were checked out of which 1100 litres of adulterator milk was destroyed with the help of the modern Lactose machine.

Blockades are being imposed every day on the city's internal and external routes to halt the transport of dangerously contaminated milk.

The Punjab Food Authority was working to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food throughout the province, he further said.

