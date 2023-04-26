UrduPoint.com

PFA Actions Against Substandard, Fake Food Items, Fines Of Rs. 0.207 Mln On Several Food Outlets

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PFA actions against substandard, fake food items, fines of Rs. 0.207 mln on several food outlets

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of DG Punjab Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Director Mehtab Ahmed Khan, the Food Safety Teams of Attock district took several actions against elements hostile to health during the Eid days and ensured the supply of quality food to the people.

These words were expressed by PRO PFA Haris Butt in a conversation with APP.

Food Safety Officer Zahoor Hussain and Chief Co-ordinator Attock Press Club Regd Nisar Ali Khan were also present on the occasion.

He said that 10 food business operators were fined a total of Rs 207,000 under the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 and 30 food businesses were issued rectification notices under the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011 for poor sanitation and violation of hygiene rules.

"Expired cold drinks, 57 liters of expired milk, 38 liters of rinsed oil, 33 liters of substandard juice and 9 kg of various expired food products were destroyed at the spot", said Food Safety Officer Zahoor Hussain.

He said it is determined and these actions will continue on the instructions of DG and Deputy Director PFA in Attock district.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Oil Attock

Recent Stories

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 to dis ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 to discuss current issues, future mi ..

15 seconds ago
 Gargash meets German official

Gargash meets German official

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining pea ..

Pakistan, China reiterate need for maintaining peace in region

38 minutes ago
 UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics ..

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship

2 hours ago
 ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

2 hours ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.