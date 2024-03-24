PFA Adopted Zero Tolerance Over Sale Of Unhealthy Chicken: DG
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has tightened the noose around the suppliers of dead and emaciated chickens in Lahore by placing screening pickets at the entry points of the provincial metropolis.
To monitor the ongoing crackdown against vendors selling unhealthy chicken, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid conducted a visit to meat shops in Tollinton Market here on Sunday. He said that PFA imposed hefty fines on two meat shops, served warning notices on 12 food business operators (FBOs) and issued improvement notices to two others.
Moreover, the authority discarded 61kg of stale meat and 400kg of dead chickens during the operation.
The meat safety teams will thoroughly inspect the vehicles transporting chicken flocks to local poultry shops in Lahore to meet the daily consumption.
He said that the decision was taken to control the sale and purchase of sick, emaciated and dead chickens' meat by following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister.
The DG said that the authority took action against FBOs after recovering hundreds of kilograms dead chickens from chicken-carrying vehicles. Furthermore, the butchers had stored expired and malodorous meat in the freezers at meat shops, but the PFA took action by discarding all unhygienic meat in accordance with the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
Apart from that, FBOs also failed to present the meat supply record to the raiding teams on the spot, he added.
Muhammad Asim Javaid further said that the sale of underweight, sick or dead chickens will not be tolerated at any cost. He directed FBOs to ensure the food standards during the holy month of Ramadan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 kg charas recovered in Midh Ranjha2 minutes ago
-
Seminar participants advocate for accessible census 2023 data for development2 minutes ago
-
Agriculture secretary visits fair price shops12 minutes ago
-
Miss Pakistan demands increased awareness on Rare White Tiger cubs domestication12 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin reviews quality of essential items in Ramazan bazaars12 minutes ago
-
Politically and economically strong Pakistan imperative to lead Muslim world: FCCI President12 minutes ago
-
Sehat Insaf Card facility program launched at ATH Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
Former chairman Senate, CM Balochistan condole with Aimal22 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Nathiagali under Green Pakistan initiative 202422 minutes ago
-
Four of same family killed, another injure in Tank firing22 minutes ago
-
District admin takes strict action against profiteers, hoarders22 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad receives 17 mm rain22 minutes ago