PFA approves purchase of 20 new vans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) in its 30th board meeting approved to purchase 20 new vans to make the function of the authority in a smooth way.

Chaired by the Authority's Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt, the Board meeting also gave nod to new budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The Authority also gave approval to amend the service regulation of the Authority besides recommendation to increase Hajj quota of employees from two persons to 10 persons on the expenditure of the PFA.

In the meeting, Fateha was also offered for deceased senior member Prof. Faisal Masood who passed away some days back.