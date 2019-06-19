UrduPoint.com
PFA Arranges Awareness Walk, Seminar For Public At UCP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:41 PM

PFA arranges awareness walk, seminar for public at UCP

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) has arranged an awareness walk and a seminar at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PAF) has arranged an awareness walk and a seminar at the University of Central Punjab (UCP) on Wednesday.

The event was held in connection with the 'World Food Safety Day 2019'. It was attended by PFA Director General Capt(R) Muhammad Usman as a chief guest.

On the occasion, UCP Acting Pro-Rector Dr Faisal Mustafa, Shifa Ali and Dr Shanawar Hayyat were also present.

A large number of students, faculty members from various departments, nutrition experts and people from different walks of life participated in the awareness walk which took out inside the academic premises.

The participants were carrying banners and placards in their hands on which inscribed different slogans for public awareness.

The basic purpose of the walk was to alert the common people from the adulterated mafia and to create awareness for safe food usage.

