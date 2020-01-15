PFA arranges diet awareness camp for office workers at Punjab Safe City Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Punjab Safe City Authority arranged dietary awareness camp on the subject "Nutrition Guidelines for Office Workers" here on Wednesday.

According to the details, a 15-member team of PFA Nutrition experts provided consultancy about the role of nutrition in diet especially for office workers. While provoking the importance of a healthy diet, PFA teams screened tests free of cost for blood pressure, weight and fat.

Furthermore, diet charts, booklets and directive sheets were distributed to the employees of the PSCA. Nutritionists advised office workers to drink sufficient amount of water, as well as coffee and tea during duty hours.

On that occasion, Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon and PSCA Chief Administration Officer Kamran Khan visited the awareness camp.

Irfan Memon revealed that more than 200 people had been examined thoroughly, as well as, the provision of awareness of healthy diet. He said that during the work in the office, the use of healthy diet imprints positive impact on work efficiency too. He further said that healthy and safe food is better along with medications for every patient which are suffering in different diseases.

PSCA Kamran Khan said that it's a remarkable step of Punjab Food Authority to arrange dietary awareness camps for PSCA employees. He also said that PSCA helps other institutes to fulfill their duties efficiently.

DG PFA emphasized to collaborate mutually to trace out the movement of the foes of public health. PSCA is the best monitoring system in Pakistan and it will help for the eradication of adulteration mafia. He also attended a special program on nutrition broadcast on the web channel of PSCA.