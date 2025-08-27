PFA, Bar Council Join Hands To Expedite Food Safety Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid
held a meeting with a delegation of the Punjab Bar Council to strengthen
legal action against adulteration mafia and ensure early disposal of pending
food safety cases in courts, here on Wednesday.
The DG gave a detailed briefing on the PFA Act, Punjab Pure Food Rules,
and Food Authority Regulations besides highlighting PFA’s enforcement
performance, administrative measures and field operations. He also apprised
the delegation of the authority’s food labs, licensing system, and initiatives
for public awareness.
Asim Javed said that a joint committee comprising members of Punjab Food
Authority and Punjab Bar Council would be formed to work on a coordinated
strategy for protecting public health and eliminating substandard and harmful
food from the market.
He said that strict legal action was already being taken
against food business operators found guilty of food law violations.
The Bar Council delegation appreciated the PFA’s measures, including the
School Nutrition Program and free food safety training programs for women
and termed the PFA’s cooperation with the Bar Council as a milestone in the
public interest. They emphasized that speeding up trials and decisions of food
safety cases was the need of hour.
They also lauded DG PFA on his efforts against food adulteration and his
initiatives to raise public awareness.
