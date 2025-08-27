PFA, Bar Council join hands to expedite food safety cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid

held a meeting with a delegation of the Punjab Bar Council to strengthen

legal action against adulteration mafia and ensure early disposal of pending

food safety cases in courts, here on Wednesday.

The DG gave a detailed briefing on the PFA Act, Punjab Pure Food Rules,

and Food Authority Regulations besides highlighting PFA’s enforcement

performance, administrative measures and field operations. He also apprised

the delegation of the authority’s food labs, licensing system, and initiatives

for public awareness.

Asim Javed said that a joint committee comprising members of Punjab Food

Authority and Punjab Bar Council would be formed to work on a coordinated

strategy for protecting public health and eliminating substandard and harmful

food from the market.

He said that strict legal action was already being taken

against food business operators found guilty of food law violations.

The Bar Council delegation appreciated the PFA’s measures, including the

School Nutrition Program and free food safety training programs for women

and termed the PFA’s cooperation with the Bar Council as a milestone in the

public interest. They emphasized that speeding up trials and decisions of food

safety cases was the need of hour.

They also lauded DG PFA on his efforts against food adulteration and his

initiatives to raise public awareness.