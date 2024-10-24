PFA Busts A Unit Preparing Substandard Water Bottles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday busted a unit involved in
preparing plastic bottles and labeling of a famous cold drink brand
here at Ferozwala.
Director General PFA Asim Javed informed the media that food safety teams conducted a
grand raid in Ferozewala, targeting a mafia involved in producing substandard plastic bottles
for counterfeit cold drinks. A total of 9,000 counterfeit plastic bottles, 1,200 pre-molded bottles,
368 kilograms of fake labels, molding machines, and heat ovens were confiscated, and a case has been registered.
The operation revealed that the fake bottles were made from non-food grade plastic, posing serious
health risks.
Asim Javed, the Director General of PFA, stated that the counterfeit bottles featured fraudulent labeling of well-known brands, intended to deceive consumers.
These inferior plastic bottles were supplied to units producing fake drinks, violating strict regulations that mandate the use of food-grade packaging materials. Javed emphasized that non-food grade plastics are extremely harmful to human health and that only food-grade packaging should be used for edible products.
He further noted that the use of counterfeit labeling misleads consumers by making fake products appear authentic. The PFA is currently inspecting all food-related businesses across Punjab to ensure compliance and protect public health.
Recent Stories
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTC to finalize company for operating 27 electric buses on Nov 47 minutes ago
-
Social welfare receiving applications under 'Dhee Rani' programme7 minutes ago
-
12 arrested,narcotics recovered7 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud successful anti-terror operation in Bajaur17 minutes ago
-
Medical camp to be held on 26th17 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drugs smuggling attempt17 minutes ago
-
Kiln association raise bricks rate17 minutes ago
-
129,039 kisan cards distributed in South Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Qaiser hails 26th amendment as triumph of democracy17 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 48 properties, demolishes five constructions27 minutes ago
-
COAS visits PAF operational air base to witness ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-202427 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers booked27 minutes ago