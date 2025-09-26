PFA Busts Fake Khoya, Synthetic Milk Operation In Luddan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has dismantled a large-scale operation producing fake khoya and synthetic milk in Mouza Akbar Shah, Luddan.
The raid was led by Director Operations South Zubair Ijaz.
According to details, the enforcement team seized 1,000 kilograms of counterfeit khoya and 100 litres of a hazardous chemical mixture during the operation. The adulterated products were discarded on the spot to eliminate any risk to public health.
The PFA also confiscated 150 kilograms of whey powder, 70 kilograms of vegetable ghee, and industrial mixing machinery used in the illegal production process.
An FIR has been registered against the accused, and the unit was sealed.
Investigations revealed that harmful chemicals, vegetable ghee, and whey powder were being blended to manufacture counterfeit khoya and synthetic milk intended for sale in local markets.
Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed warned that strict action would be taken against all those involved in the preparation and sale of fake food items, stressing that such practices pose a serious threat to consumer health.
