PFA Busts Spurious Ketchup, Sauces Operation
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has conducted raid at a food factory and arrested an accused from the spot on charge of producing spurious ketchup and sauces.
PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that food safety teams raided a food factory located in Small Estate on Daewoo Road and seized over 1,200 kilograms (kg) of adulterated sauces and more than 200 kg of hazardous material from the spot.
He said that the food factory was using artificial flavors and prohibited substances to produce spurious ketchup and sauces.
The facility was found in deplorable conditions with insects, dirty and rusted utensils while sauces was prepared and stored in blue drums. He said that on-spot tests of the products failed and the labels were found to be non-compliant with Pure Food Regulations. Hence the PFA team arrested an accused from the spot and got a case registered against them for further action. The seized items were however discarded later on, he added.
