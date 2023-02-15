PFA catches vehicle loaded with dead animal

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) caught a vehicle loaded with 14 maund dead animal during a raid near Babu Sabu Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) caught a vehicle loaded with 14 maund dead animal during a raid near Babu Sabu Interchange.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that acting on a tip-off of the vigilance cell, the PFA raided said location and foiled an attempt to supply the hundreds of kilograms of dead animal. He said that the dead animal was being transported in a vehicle to prepare meat.

The DG PFA said that PFA had been taking indiscriminate action against butchers involved in the sale and purchase of dead, sick and emaciated animals. The PFA mission was to ensure the provision of healthy and hygienic meat in the market as per the standards of provincial food regulations.

He warned that meat shops should ensure the sale of healthy meat otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly. Further, he advised people to buy fresh meat.