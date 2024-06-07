PFA celebrates World Food Safety Day

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organized a seminar to celebrate the World Food Safety Day under the theme “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected” to educate people about the significance of food safety and their responsibility at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) organized a seminar to celebrate the World Food Safety Day under the theme “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected” to educate people about the significance of food safety and their responsibility at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road.

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin attended the event as the chief guest. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, Additional Director Generals, Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, senior journalist Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Civil Services academy Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja and prominent dignitaries were also present. A large number of food technologists and people from all walks of life also attended.

The participants highly appreciated PFA for arranging a wonderful event. They said that such events play a vital role in guiding the nation, meeting the current issues and motivating people to do work for a noble cause.

Addressing the participants, Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that the PFA had proved itself in a short time through its performance. He said the PFA director general is a very talented officer, capable of dealing with food safety and quality matters in accordance with the provincial food law.

He stated that the Food Safety Officers of PFA protected the people from food risks and busted the adulteration mafia in Punjab without any discrimination. He said, “Young generation should pay attention to good food and make sure to check food before purchasing.”

On the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the field operation against adulteration has been increased by 60 per cent.

The Primary mission of the government is to eradicate mafia that does not stop adulterating food, the minister said.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim said that all resources were being used to ensure a safe food supply and reduce malnutrition in Punjab. The provincial food regulatory body is also organizing awareness seminars to educate children, adults and teachers along with field operations.

He said that PFA had introduced several new programs to cover all ages of group like ‘The Safe kids Campaign,’ ‘Eat Safe Food,’ ‘Eat Safe Women Campaign’ and ‘Nutrition Guide Program.’ A cartoon series is also in progress for training and awareness for the good health of children from childhood, he added.

The director general further said that the PFA had launched a milk traceability system in Punjab to trace the journey of the milk from the farm to the store and house. He said awareness is also being given through reels and videos on social media platforms by following the directions of Food Minister Punjab.

The Punjab Home Secretary urged the people to give children good food at home so that they can give them a good future tomorrow.

CSA Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja said that the teams of PFA under the leadership of Asim Javaid were showing integrity and professionalism. He stated that the role of the food minister and DG PFA is extraordinary in taking initiatives for good health and awareness of women.