PFA celebrates World Health Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday celebrated World Health Day under the theme "Our Planet, Our Health".

In this connection, PFA arranged an awareness walk that was started from PFA headquarters to new Muslim Town underpass, canal road.

The participants, including PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, Additional Director General of different wings, employees and people from different walks of life, were carrying banners inscribed with different slogans, highlighting the importance of world health day.

On this occasion, the PFA DG said that the purpose of the event was to make people aware of the daily diet that could play a vital role to keep them safe from various diseases.

He said that according to the World Health Organization, an estimated 13 million deaths around the world each year were due to avoidable environmental causes, polluted water and substandard food.

He said that the food regulatory body was carrying over 1,500 operations on a daily basis to ensure the availability of healthy food and overcome food borne illness as well as to make successful the "Healthy Punjab" mission under its slogans "From Farm to Fork".

He said, "It is very important for everyone to eat nutritious food to avoid diseases and keep yourself healthy. In this context, PFA runs an online nutrition awareness programme titled 'Ghiza Ki Baat' on its Facebook Page twice a week and addresses queries of its viewers related to a healthy diet."The DG PFA appealed to the masses to select healthy and nutritious food to keep themselves active and healthy.

He requested the public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA facebook page and toll-free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received would be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.