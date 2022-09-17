UrduPoint.com

PFA Chairman Appreciates For Ensuring Quality Food During Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 09:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food and dairy safety teams conducted an intensive inspection against food points during the three-day Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

According to PFA spokesperson here, the PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the purpose of the operation was to ensure quality food for thousands of devotees and visitors coming for Urs.

He said PFA's enforcement teams visited dozens of cooking centres, sweets shops, free food stalls (langar khana) and milk sabeels in the last three-day.

The teams inspected milk shops to detect any adulteration as well as ensured the rectification as per PFA regulations during the operation. The teams had witnessed some minor violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, he added.

PFA Chairman Ali Khakwani has appreciated the efforts of enforcement teams for performing duties in a highly proactive and efficient manner in order to ensure safe and quality food.

He said PFA was fully committed to ensure hygiene food in Punjab as per "Healthy Punjab" mission under its slogan "From Farm to Fork."

