PFA chairman presents 0.9m cheque to Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt on Friday presented a cheque of Rs 0.9 million to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office for corona control fund.

The chief minister thanked the chairman PFA saying that most affected segments by the coronavirus needed help.

The government was standing with the affectees and they were being given every possible support, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government was the custodian of every penny donated to this fund and would be given to the needy with utmost honesty.

Punjab education Foundation Chairman Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and ParliamentarySecretary (housing) Malik Taimur were also present.