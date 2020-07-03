UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Chairman Presents 0.9m Cheque To Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:25 PM

PFA chairman presents 0.9m cheque to Chief Minister

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt on Friday presented a cheque of Rs 0.9 million to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office for corona control fund

The chief minister thanked the chairman PFA saying that most affected segments by the coronavirus needed help.

The government was standing with the affectees and they were being given every possible support, he added.

Usman Buzdar said the government was the custodian of every penny donated to this fund and would be given to the needy with utmost honesty.

Punjab education Foundation Chairman Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and ParliamentarySecretary (housing) Malik Taimur were also present.

