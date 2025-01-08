PFA checks 16,326 food points in 2024

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) checked 16,326 food points in year, 2024 to ensure standard food items to people in district, said authority's annual report on Wednesday.

The authority issued notices to 7565 food operators to improve food quality during the said period.

The authority’s teams imposed fine worth Rs 8.

25 million on various food points for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the periods, the report said, adding 11 cases had been registered against the shops’ owners for violations.

The PFA’s Resource and Licensing Wing issued 1558 e-Licenses in 2024.

The authority discarded toxic milk 18500 liters and fined Rs 1.5 million to violators .

The teams also disposed of beef 917 kgs and registered cases against 6 accused during the period.

APP/mdl/378