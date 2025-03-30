PFA Chiniot cracks down on unhealthy meat

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a major operation, the Punjab food Authority Chiniot on Sunday seized and destroyed 470 kilograms of unhealthy, emaciated, and diseased slaughtered meat from various locations.

Led by Deputy Director Operations Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Raza, the team thwarted butchers' plans to sell meat from sick and emaciated animals to citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The authority conducted a thorough search operation, cordoning off the city and destroying unhealthy and dead meat from different places. A case was registered against Khurram Shahzad Storage House, and equipment such as freezers, steel drums, knives, and iron hangers were seized.

APP/mha/378