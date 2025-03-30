Open Menu

PFA Chiniot Seizes 470 Kg Unhealthy, Emaciated And Diseased Slaughter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PFA Chiniot seizes 470 kg unhealthy, emaciated and diseased slaughter

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) Chiniot, in a major action on Sunday, seized 470 kilograms of unhealthy, emaciated and diseased slaughtered meat from different places and destroyed it.

A team led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, foiled the butchers’ plan to sell meat of sick and emaciated animals to citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Authority conducted a search operation by cordoning off the city and destroying unhealthy, emaciated and dead meat from different places.

In addition to registering a case against Khurram Shahzad Storage House, it also seized freezers, steel drums, knives, iron hangers and other equipment.

The Deputy Director said that providing quality goods to citizens is the mission of Punjab Food Authority and a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted for this.

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

13 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

1 hour ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

1 hour ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan