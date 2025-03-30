PFA Chiniot seizes 470 kg unhealthy, emaciated and diseased slaughter

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) Chiniot, in a major action on Sunday, seized 470 kilograms of unhealthy, emaciated and diseased slaughtered meat from different places and destroyed it.

A team led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, foiled the butchers’ plan to sell meat of sick and emaciated animals to citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Authority conducted a search operation by cordoning off the city and destroying unhealthy, emaciated and dead meat from different places.

In addition to registering a case against Khurram Shahzad Storage House, it also seized freezers, steel drums, knives, iron hangers and other equipment.

The Deputy Director said that providing quality goods to citizens is the mission of Punjab Food Authority and a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted for this.