PFA Chiniot Takes Action Against Unhygienic Food Establishments
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot on Sunday conducted raids on several sweets and baker's production units in Chiniot on Sunday, imposing fines of Rs 75,000 on establishments found violating hygiene rules and sanitation standards.
Inspectors found poor storage arrangements, inadequate insect control measures and insects in prepared sweets, which were subsequently destroyed on the spot.
Expired and prohibited ingredients, weighing over one kilogram, were also destroyed.
The action was taken under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza, as part of the authority's efforts to ensure food safety and enforce regulations.
APP/mha/378
