Open Menu

PFA Chiniot Takes Action Against Unhygienic Food Establishments

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PFA Chiniot takes action against unhygienic food establishments

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot on Sunday conducted raids on several sweets and baker's production units in Chiniot on Sunday, imposing fines of Rs 75,000 on establishments found violating hygiene rules and sanitation standards.

Inspectors found poor storage arrangements, inadequate insect control measures and insects in prepared sweets, which were subsequently destroyed on the spot.

Expired and prohibited ingredients, weighing over one kilogram, were also destroyed.

The action was taken under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza, as part of the authority's efforts to ensure food safety and enforce regulations.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

13 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

14 minutes ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

44 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

2 hours ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan