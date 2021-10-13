PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulterated milk

UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Food authority (PFA) raided and seized 2000 liters adulterated milk which was disposed off here on Wednesday

Muzaffergarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab food authority (PFA) raided and seized 2000 liters adulterated milk which was disposed off here on Wednesday.

According to (PFA) official sources, the dairy safety team of PFA raided at Pull Kharora near Darren Ada and caught a vehicle No. SGH8877 loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through CDR test which proved adulterated with mixing of water and detergents.

The team disposed off over 2000 liters milk on the spot.

According to Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana, the raids were being carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to citizens.

The case was registered against the accused and he was put to jail.

On the occasion, the PFA DG said Punjab Food Authority was adopting zero tolerance policy for those who involved in this crime.

