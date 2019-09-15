PFA claims to have support of entire business community

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :PIAF-Founders Alliance (PFA) on Sunday claimed to have achieved the support and trust of entire business community for the Associate Class election 2019-20 of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

It is to mention that PIAF Founder Alliance has already won unopposed all the eight seat of Corporate Class of LCCI.

During their visits to various provincial capital markets here for LCCI election campaign, the PIAF Founder Alliance leaders pledged to continue to raise voice for solution of problems being faced by business community. They added that participation of large number of market representatives and warm welcome accorded to the PFA leaders at every market during election campaign was enough proof to make the point that the business community wanted continuity in the policies introduced by the Alliance.

During their recent visits of major markets and traders associations of Lahore, the PIAF Founders Alliance (PFA) leaders including Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Mian Misbahur Rahman, Mian Shafqat Ali,Tariq Hameed, Iftikhar Ali Malik, iIrfan Qaiser Sheikh, Mian Abuzar Shad, Bashir A Buksh, Mohsin Raza Bukhari, Tariq Hameed, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Ijaz A Mumtaz, Malik Tahir Javed and Abdul Basit, LCCI President Almas Haider, PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice Chairman Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice Chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqui and other business leaders highlighted Alliance's manifesto and promised to resolve the issues being faced by the businessmen attached with different sectors of economy.

PFA Associate Class leaders Sheikh Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Ali Mian said that keeping in view of the past experience, it seemed quite difficult to cause a dent in the formidable unity of existing alliance of the Founders and the PIAF in the provincial metropolis.

They said that they firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders. The Alliance had decided to introduce sector specialists as their candidates for the LCCI Executive Committee with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity, they added.

PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir said that PIAF Founders Alliance had been delivering for the last 16 years that was why business community had been reposing confidence in them. He said that all the PFA candidates were capable and had been finalized with the consultation of market representatives.

He said that Corporate Class candidates had already been elected unopposed and PFA would also clean sweep in the LCCI Associate Class election to be held on September 24.