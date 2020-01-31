UrduPoint.com
PFA Clarifies Fake News About Mutton

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:50 PM

PFA clarifies fake news about mutton

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has clarified that the authority did not share any news with media that use of mutton could lead to coronavirus infection among people.

In this regard, PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that no link had been confirmed so far between goat meat and deadly coronavirus.

He said that a post on the social media about not eating goat meat was totally fake. The DG appealed to people to like the official Facebook page (facebook.com/PunjabFoodAuthority)or contact its toll-free number 080080500 for getting authenticinformation.

