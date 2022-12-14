PFA closes five production units

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday shutdown the production of five units and imposed fines on 16 milk suppliers on violation of SOPs.

A spokesman for the PFA said that, under the supervision of deputy director operations PFA Shahbaz Sarwar, food safety teams inspected various food outlets and checked their production units.

The teams shutdown four grinding units for preparing sub-standard chilies and turmeric and a production unit of water plant as well.

He said that Punjab Food Authority teams checked various dairy shops located at Jhang road, college road and Behal road and found five dairy shops were involved in adulteration of milk, on which, the teams imposed fine on them and discarded 850 liters milk on the spot.

Meanwhile, the teams also imposed hefty fines on 16 milk suppliers for violating the SOPs.

Twelve notices were issued to owners of food points for sellingsub-standard and unhygienic foods, he added.