PFA closes restaurant on Murree Expressway for unhygienic conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday closed a restaurant at Phulgran on Murree Expressway for serving expired food items to customers and having unhygienic conditions.

According to a PFA spokesman, a Punjab Food Authority Murree team during inspection found expired food items, including meat.

The restaurant also had poor sanitation arrangements and was full of red betel nuts, the spokesman said.

The food point was immediately closed and a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed.

The spokesman said on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the PFA was taking action to ensure the provision of quality food to the both tourists and local residents of the Murree District.

He asked the people contact Helpline 1223 in case of any complaint.