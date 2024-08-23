Open Menu

PFA Collects Rs 603m Fine In Five Months

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab chief minister, a rigorous inspection regime is in place to ensure provision of high-quality food to the public.

Since March, a total of 474,772 food businesses have been inspected, leading to imposition of fines amounting to Rs 603 million.

In the crackdown on violations, 1,337 food units have been shut down, and 508 cases have been filed. Additionally, a significant quantity of contaminated products has been confiscated, including 853,000 liters of adulterated milk, 272,772 kilograms of meat, 37,561 kilograms of spices, 53,700 kilograms of substandard ghee, 14,000 kilograms of pulses, and 290,900 liters of contaminated water and beverages.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Director General of the Food Authority Asim Javed emphasized that strict surveillance is maintained across Punjab on food preparation and distribution businesses.

Penalties have been imposed on food points violating health and safety regulations. Asim Javed, Director General of the Food Authority, highlighted that poor sanitary conditions and the use of prohibited, substandard ingredients were discovered in some establishments.

Surprise inspections are being conducted at various establishments including small and large restaurants, fast food outlets, dairy shops, confectioneries, and snack units.

Food operators are being instructed on essential practices such as covering food items, using filtered water, and adhering to food-grade materials.

Asim Javed assured that there will be no compromise on ensuring that every resident of Punjab has access to nutritious, quality food. A complete ban on the use of prohibited ingredients is enforced, and any violations will be dealt with strictly.

