PFA committed to ensure provision of safe, healthy food to people: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on Wednesday said the PFA was committed for ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the 110 million population of the province during the holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on Wednesday said the PFA was committed for ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the 110 million population of the province during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this connection, PFA constituted special teams to strictly monitor the process of edibles from food preparation to sale, which would work in three shifts round-the-clock.

He also directed the operations wing to ensure the presence of food safety officers in Ramazan bazaars across the province.

The PFA DG said that the demand for beverages had increased in the summer season and Ramadan.

In this connection, PFA had been collecting samples of all companies' beverages to check their quality. He said the PFA would remove the stock of all those companies from the market in case of failure of their product samples in the laboratory tests.

He appealed to the masses to select healthy and nutritious food to keep themselves active and healthy.

Jadoon requested the public to report any suspicious activities related to food adulteration and unhygienic food points on PFA facebook page and toll-free number 0800-80500, pointing out that all the information received would be kept strictly confidential to protect the privacy of informers.