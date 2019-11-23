PFA committed to ensure sale of pure food items: Umar Tanveer Butt

Chairman Punjab Food Authority and Member Punjab Assembly Pakistan (MPA), Umar Tanveer Butt has said that under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, PFA is committed to ensure sale of pure food items to citizens

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, he clarified the misconceptions about discriminate proceedings against anyone and said it was the endeavor of the government to implement the prescribed laws relating to the purification of food item and in order to achieve this objectives and the PFA teams were active across the province.

He said the teams had been specifically asked to maintain the required standard and ensure all pre-requisites indicted in the guidelines to keep food items from any sort of adulteration and impurity.

The chairman PFA said there were huge number of patients in the hospitals and one of the reasons was the eating of adulterated and substandard food items.

He said the department had adopted a number of steps to improve its working and the field staff was also creating awareness among masses to sale and eat healthy food items.