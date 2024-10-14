PFA conduct operations against adulterated milk in Kasur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted the operation in Kasur against milk adulteration and wasted 500 liters of milk.

According to the private news channel and food authority sources said that during the checking, samples were collected and tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.

The milk was tainted with chemicals, adulterated ghee, and urea fertilizers.

The official of PFA stressed that the strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food and milk, affirming that there would be no tolerance for violations.