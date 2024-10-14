PFA Conduct Operations Against Adulterated Milk In Kasur
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday conducted the operation in Kasur against milk adulteration and wasted 500 liters of milk.
According to the private news channel and food authority sources said that during the checking, samples were collected and tested immediately using a mobile food testing laboratory.
The milk was tainted with chemicals, adulterated ghee, and urea fertilizers.
The official of PFA stressed that the strict measures would be enforced against those found distributing substandard food and milk, affirming that there would be no tolerance for violations.
Recent Stories
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
27 more Palestinian students arrive in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
ISNET, Iranian Space Agency to host workshop on `Space Technology for Disaster Management’ in Dece ..11 minutes ago
-
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl16 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for blackmailing21 minutes ago
-
7th death anniversary of Nusrat Ara, 'Bil Batori,' observed21 minutes ago
-
Governor attends Fine Arts Exhibition21 minutes ago
-
Police recover kidnapped baby girl31 minutes ago
-
Police confronting anti-state elements in Bannu: Paktoon Yar41 minutes ago
-
Chinese premier's visit to strengthen Pakistan-China economic ties: Iftikhar Ali Malik41 minutes ago
-
Caller arrested for threatening female lawyer41 minutes ago
-
3 cops dismissed for corruption, power abuse41 minutes ago