PFA conducted raids, 3 food points sealed, 13 impose fine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Under the direction of Director General Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon, food safety teams conducted raids against anti-health elements here on Tuesday.

During the raid in Rawalpindi division, 3 food points were sealed while 13 were imposed fine due to lack of cleanliness.

The teams operating in Rawalpindi sealed S Bashir Traders for the presence of rats in the store while Malik General Store and Qayyum General Store were sealed and 894 sachets of Gutka were seized.

Besides, 13 food points were fined Rs 50,000 for non-compliance of the previous orders during raid and then large numbers of insects and unavailability of medical staff were witnessed.

The teams also issued warning notices to 102 food points for minor defects during checking across the division.