PFA conducting raids to check quality of food items in canteens of schools, colleges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Following the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Capt.(r) Bilal Hashim, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams are conducting raids to check quality of food items and hygienic condition in canteens of schools and colleges in the district.

According to the officer In-charge PFA, during random checking of the canteens, notices were issued to the vendors to bring improvement besides 20 litres of carbonated beverages were discarded.

During the inspection, overall quality of food items and hygienic conditions were found satisfactory, he informed.

The DC urged the management of PFA to keep the food safety teams fully mobilized for regular checking so that no vendor in any school or college could sell unhealthy as well as substandard food items in the district.