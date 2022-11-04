PFA conducts inspection on Motorway food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out an inspection of food points along the Motorway from Lahore to Islamabad to ensure provision of healthy and quality food to commuters.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik paid surprise visits to food points on Friday to check performance of field teams and inspected the quality of food. The teams thoroughly inspected the kitchen area, storage and serving areas because thousands of commuters visited such food points on a daily basis.

The director general said that food safety teams under the supervision of food safety officers visited 78 cafes, restaurants, tuck shops and other eateries at the Motorway service area.

He said that teams penalised three food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that the PFA also issued warning notices to 11 food businesses, asking them to improve hygiene conditions and remove minor issues.

Mudassar said that the quality of food had improved due to repeated checking of food points. He added that the purpose of the inspection was to examine the food quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards to ensure provision of healthy and safe food for commuters as per the vision of the Punjab government. He said that the authority would continue an indiscriminate action against adulterators in Punjab.