PFA Conducts Inspections Of Food Points To Ensure Availability Of Quality Food

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out an inspection drive of food points from Lahore to Sukheki to Sial Mor Motorway service area to ensure the provision of healthy and quality food for commuters.

In this regard, PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik visited cafes, restaurants, tuck shops and other eateries at the motorway service area to check the food quality and the performance of field teams. The teams have thoroughly examined the production area, kitchens and other parts of the food outlets.

The DG said that teams had penalised two food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations, while serving warning notices for improvement to others, asking them to improve hygiene conditions and remove minor issues.

He said the authority also collected samples of different imported food items for halal testing. He also instructed teams to ensure quality food and use quality water in coffee.

He added that the purpose of the inspection was to examine the food quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards to ensure clean and sterile food for passengers as per the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Mudassar said that the quality of food had improved due to repeatedly checking food points. He further said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adulterators till their complete elimination from Punjab.

Citizens can complain regarding violation of food safety issues, adulteration mafia and unhygienic food points on 1223 helpline number of PFA, he said.

