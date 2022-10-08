UrduPoint.com

PFA Confiscates 1,600kg Stale Meat, 150-kg Expired Butter

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 11:12 PM

PFA confiscates 1,600kg stale meat, 150-kg expired butter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday thwarted an attempt to transport a huge cache of expired and unhygienic edibles from cold storage to another place

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday thwarted an attempt to transport a huge cache of expired and unhygienic edibles from cold storage to another place.

On vigilance-based information, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, along with an enforcement team raided a cold storage at Bhobatian Chowk and caught a vehicle (chiller-truck) loaded with 1,600-kg stale meat, 150-kg expired butter and 20-kg cheese.

The DG told media here that unwholesome food was being transferred from one place to another place just to avoid the action of the PFA but authority successfully ruined the unholy ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

"Selling or supplying expired stock with fresh food items is fraudulent and a serious offence," the DG said.

He appealed to the food business operators to cooperate with the PFA to execute the law and obtain the reform objectives.

