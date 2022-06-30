UrduPoint.com

PFA Confiscates 1,900 Liter Substandard Oil

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 09:22 PM

PFA confiscates 1,900 liter substandard oil

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday confiscated 1,900 litres of substandard and unhygienic cooking oil and registered an FIR against the factory owner with Rawat Police Station.

According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA team raided the Rawat oil unit in the Potohar Town area on a tip-off and confiscated around 1,900 litre poor quality cooking oil, produced from the intestines and fats of animals.

He said this substandard and unhygienic oil was packed in the packages of some famous cooking oil brands.

The spokesman informed that the oil was sold to local hotels and fast food points.

He added that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure the supply of hygienic food to the residents, and no compensation would be given to those who were playing with the citizens' health.

