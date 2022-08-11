UrduPoint.com

PFA Confiscates 2,076-liter Fake Drinks

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PFA confiscates 2,076-liter fake drinks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, inspected various sites and confiscated 2,076-liter fake drinks in the area of Chakra here Thursday.

The PFA spokesman said that teams raided a warehouse in Chakra and seized 5000 bottles,20 Kg lids, three gas cylinders, one mixing machine, and 16 kg of packing material labelled with a famous brand after a hectic four hours long operation.

He said that an FIR had been registered against the warehouse's owner, and samples collected had been sent to Lahore for laboratory testing.

He added that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents, and no compromise would be made with those who were playing with the citizens' health.

