PFA Confiscates 235kg Tainted Spices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 235 kilograms tainted and substandard spices during a raid on Kareem Spices Unit in Dalgiran Bazaar, Kasur.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said on Friday that the team confiscated 160kg of turmeric powder, 75kg of red chilli and non-food grade colour besides discarding 120kg of prohibited ingredients.

He said that the authority took action against the food point over the failure of their food sample results in the laboratory test. The raiding team found contamination of prohibited colours, bran (choker), rice flour and other harmful ingredients in the chilli.

He further said that turmeric mixed with bran was to be supplied to different local shops in the market. He said that the use of contaminated spices causes stomach and intestine problems.

Moreover, he appealed to the public to read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff and avoid purchasing loose spices.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the PFA will not compromise on the quality of food and take strict action against the violators as per law. He said PFA is strictly monitoring the process of edibles from preparation to sale without any discrimination.

